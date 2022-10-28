Tickets for Montana Millionaire going on sale soon

GREAT FALLS - The Montana Lottery announced on Friday that the annual Montana Millionaire event will once again feature two $1 million grand prizes this year.
A second-tier prize of $100,000 has also been added to the final drawing.
There will also be two Early Bird drawings: one for $100,000 and a second for $25,000.
The $100,000 drawing will be on Nov. 25; the $25,000 drawing will be on Dec. 16.
In addition, there will be 3,000 “instant win” tickets worth either $500 or $100.
Tickets are $20 each and go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
There will be 280,000 tickets sold this year.
They can be bought at most convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores.
Tickets will be sold until they are all bought — which happened in just six days last year.
The Montana Lottery said the drawing date for the three big prizes (two for $1M, one for $100K) will be between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023.
The exact date has not yet been determined.
Unlike a lottery game, Montana Millionaire is a raffle, meaning all of the prize money will be paid out.
Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:
- 2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte
- 2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls
- 2018: Richard Mai, Billings
- 2017: Amy Lambert, Butte
- 2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls
- 2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett
- 2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena
- 2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls
- 2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel
- 2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings
- 2010: William Morse, Billings
- 2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls
- 2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte
- 2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings
Last year's two winning million-dollar tickets were sold in Butte and Missoula.
Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.
Click here to visit the Montana Millionaire website.