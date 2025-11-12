Toby’s House Crisis Nursery gets $500K donation for new facility

GREAT FALLS — Toby's House Crisis Nursery recently received a $500,000 donation, which will help the organization reach and serve more families in the Great Falls community.

The donation from Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz will help fund the construction of a new 5,000-square-foot facility at the corner of Second Street and Seventh Avenue South.

“Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz, out of the kindness of their hearts, are donating a legacy gift — the largest gift we've ever gotten as a crisis nursery. They’re gifting a half million dollars to Toby's House Crisis Nursery, being used in part to secure the property on the corner of Second Street and Seventh Avenue in Great Falls, and then to build a new facility on that — which will allow us to expand our hours," Ford explained.

The new facility will make it possible for Toby’s House to stay open on weekends, offer overnight care, and increase the number of families it serves. The new building — expected to open in the summer of 2026 — will mark a major milestone for the organization and the community it serves.

Since opening its doors in 2017 in a small duplex at Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue North, Toby’s House has provided emergency childcare and support for families in crisis.

Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in Great Falls in 2011. The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian.

Toby’s House’s mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing accessible emergency child care for a number of reasons — for example, if the caregiver is resolving personal issues and cannot care for the child as they would like, emergency custody issues, medical emergencies, or for mental health or sobriety support.

As a nonprofit organization, Toby’s House relies on community donations and grants and is always accepting donations to provide for families in need.

To learn more, volunteer, or donate, click here to visit the website, or click here to visit the Facebook page. You can also call 406-770-3191‬ or email admin@tobyshousemt.org.