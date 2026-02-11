Disco-themed ice skating event to raise funds for Flint Creek Childcare

PHILIPSBURG — For those who've caught the ice skating bug from the Winter Olympics, this Valentine's Day is a perfect time to lace up to support Flint Creek Childcare.

Serving children from three months old to six years, Philipsburg-based Flint Creek Childcare is one of the only licensed providers in the county.

They're seeing increased costs and are reaching out to the community to help.

"For the first time after six years of being open we've had to raise our tuition rates and it's something that we don't want to do for families because we want to be accessible and affordable to all families," Flint Creek Childcare Executive Director Mary Hager told MTN.

"We find this hard triangle that we're in of the rising costs, giving our our teachers affordable wages and then also, just keeping rates affordable for families," she continued.

This Saturday, a disco themed ice skating fundraiser at Winninghoff Park hopes to bring in extra dollars.

"So, we find that especially in Philipsburg with a community that's willing to help, that we get to do these great fundraisers to bring in some extra money for us and support our children and the families of this community to help make it easier for everybody involved," Hager said.

The skating disco will have lights, a DJ, and all sorts of games. All are welcome.

It'll run from 5:30 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14.