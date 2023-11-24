Toole County teen reported missing found and is safe

GREAT FALLS — The Toole County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, November 23, 2023, that 14-year-old Allison Flores of Shelby has been found:

At this time we are happy and proud to announce that Allison has been located and is safe! Please respect the privacy of the family. More information will be released this following week!

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

The Montana Department of Justice had issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Allison on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, on behalf of the Toole County Sheriff’s Office.