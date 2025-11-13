BUTTE — The first batch of food donations is coming into the Butte Emergency Food Bank since the county declared an emergency, and many people are using it.

It’s a need that volunteers here say is both bitter and sweet.

“It makes me feel good. Yeah, puts a smile on your face too, but it makes you cry too,” food bank volunteer Angelina Nicholls said.

See how Butte residents are stepping up to help families affected by SNAP benefit cuts

Town Pump donates $1 million to food banks across Montana

Food donations are pouring in from an emergency food drive set up by Butte-Silver Bow after it declared an emergency on Nov. 5 when federal SNAP benefits were cut due to the federal government shutdown.

Town Pump also responded by donating $1 million to be distributed to 123 food banks across the state.

“So, we just heard that across the state and figured we need to get in there and give them the financial resources that they need to bring food in,” Town Pump representative Bill McGladdery said.

The Butte food bank averages about 10 new clients a day in need of food.

“I’ve got an 11-year-old kid, so it’s pretty tough, life's been tough, but, you know, we’re making it, thanks to these people,” said food bank client Jerry Kennedy.

Volunteers are eager to help out during these difficult times.

“You know, while I don’t have a lot of money being a young person, you know, so I figured I can donate my time and that will at least be a little helpful,” Volunteer Julia Busateri said.