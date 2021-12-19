Townsend post office busy with holiday scramble

TOWNSEND — The race to mail holiday gifts is coming, and the United States Postal Service expects this week to be its busiest.

The United States Postal Service states that they will ship more than 12 million pounds of mail this holiday season. For rural post offices, like Townsend, many are seeing double the packages.

"I think it's busier this year than it has been in the past. COVID kind of started it with us, so packages we are running 600 and 700 packages a day here in Townsend," said Tanya Holbrook, Townsend Post Office Postmaster.

Double the post office's regular mail and the hustle doesn't stop at the counter.

"The lines have been non-stop at the window," said Holbrook.

But the helpers behind the curtain enjoy the mayhem.

"It's overwhelming some days, but the carriers enjoy it being out with customers and delivering," said Holbrook.

USPS expects December 19 to be the busiest day of the season online and in-stores.

And so far the post office in Townsend has seen an uptick in the holiday scramble.

"It's organized chaos where we love it. You know it's you kind of run on the adrenaline of it being busy, and I love it. It keeps you going," said Holbrook.

Despite the packages overflowing the route baskets, there is jubilation.

"There's no greater joy than taking packages from the customers at the counter and them entrusting it to us as we deliver it to their loved ones," said Holbrook.

To ensure all your gifts arrive by December 25th, mail your first-class mail by December 17th, priority mail by the 18th, and priority express by the 23rd.

