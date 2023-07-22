Watch Now
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 13:42:41-04

We have received several reports of a multi-car train derailment in Hill County.

It reportedly happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Witnesses tell us it happened about five to seven miles east of Havre.

Train derailment reported in Hill County

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries, nor the suspected cause of the derailment.

There is no word yet on whether this will affect Amtrak's "Empire Builder" passenger train service.

We will update you when we get more information.

