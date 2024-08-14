Training for trappers offered by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

While many people are just getting themselves ready for the upcoming hunting season, there is a group of people who are also getting ready to take to the backcountry in search of wildlife.

Montana is known for its hunting and fishing opportunities, but let's remember it was founded on the tradition of trapping and many still participate.

There is a two-part requirement for trapping training in Montana — completion of an online course and then a required field day.

This applies to anyone who wants to start trapping or hasn't been a licensed trapper three times.

“Those years don’t need to be consecutive or anything but if you've purchased that license for at least three times then you're good to go,” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) spokesman Morgan Jacobson noted.

The field day for FWP Region 3 is in Livingston on Aug. 23, 2024. Volunteer, experienced trappers spend the day going over all that you need to know to be an ethical Montana trapper.

“So, we cover things like how to take care of your equipment, what are the rules and regulations for trapping and how to be successful and how to make ethical decisions and take responsibility when you're in the field so that you don't cause problems for other recreationist and then how to handle that critter you're able to harvest it,” Jacobson told MTN.

The online course is required before you can take field day but people must complete both before you can trap this winter.

“Once you complete that course, you'll be given a certificate of having completed the online portion you'll then use that certificate to register online for the field day which is August 23rd,” Jacobson said.

Jacobsen notes that field day is taught by some of the most experienced trappers in Montana so it’s a great way to learn from the best.

Visit https://fwp.mt.gov/education for additional information.