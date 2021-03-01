Tribe mourns the passing of fluent Little Shell Chippewa/Ojibwe speaker

GREAT FALLS — The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians in Great Falls announced that Duncan Standing Rock passed away on Sunday morning.

The tribe said in a social medial post that Standing Rock was one of the last two known fluent Little Shell Chippewa/Ojibwe speakers.

The tribe noted that it was because of Duncan that their staff was able to engage his expertise in the analysis, interpretation, meaning, and correct pronunciation of the language, which is currently being taught to and learned by Little Shell Tribal members.

They concluded: "We will forever be grateful to Duncan for being the first person to assist our Tribal Language Program Staff with starting the work of developing the plans and efforts to revive the Little Shell Chippewa/Ojibwe Language in 2014."

The Little Shell Tribe, headquartered in Great Falls, includes more than 5,000 enrolled members around the state.