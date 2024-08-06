Trump supporters excited about upcoming Bozeman visit

BOZEMAN — People driving around Bozeman have probably noticed a few merchandise tents popping up. And that's because former president Donald Trump is coming to town on Friday, August 9.

MTN talked with some local residents about how they're getting excited about the rally.

Two women told us they were extremely excited while another woman said, “I just love Trump, and I love Bozeman. And I’m really happy that he’s here."



It’s been six years since former president Donald Trump’s last appearance in Bozeman. He’s recently announced he will be holding a rally Friday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the Montana State University campus.

“I think everyone’s got their flags out. I’ve seen a lot more Trump stickers everywhere, a lot more flags” says one local resident.

A few Trump merchandise stands have been popping up around town so we stopped in at one off Main Street.

“Business has been pretty good. A lotta people are excited, a lotta people saying ‘Oh we’re going to tailgate. We’re happy we’re going to see Trump’. I’m happy to see him everywhere he goes, I'll be there” says Bobby Jones.

Bobby, who is from North Carolina, says that for the last five years, he and his uncle have traveled everywhere Trump goes, setting up their merch tents along the way.

We asked Bobby what the energy has been like with people coming to his stand, “The energy’s been 75/25 % chance. Some people want me here, some people don’t."

Which MTN noticed as passing drivers shouted a mix of positive, and negative words.

We stopped at another stand on 19th Avenue where we ran into Carol, the president of Gallatin County Republican Women. She says about 50 members of the group will be working the rally on Friday.

We asked her what she’s hoping to see at the event.

“I think we’re going to see lines of people who are supporting President Trump. And I’ve noticed it’s not just Republicans. It’s Republicans, it’s libertarians, it’s Democrats, it’s a lot of different people coming together to support this man”

Angle and Katherine, who are both excited to attend the rally on Friday, are also hoping for a peaceful event

“This is a free country, we should support who we want to support without hating. Just be excited about your candidate. That’s the most important thing. No hating just love” says Angle.

You can watch Friday's Trump rally in Bozeman over the air on MTN. The event will also be streamed on MTN station websites across Montana.