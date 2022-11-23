Tuesday night shooting claims lives of two Butte men

BUTTE — Two 18-year-old Butte men are dead after a Tuesday night shooting.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Police, one of the dead men fired a large caliber handgun, sustaining a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

The same bullet also struck a second man in the head, causing a fatal injury.

Authorities said the second man had been seated near the first man when the weapon was fired.

Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to a reported shooting at 925 W. Woolman Street in uptown Butte at approximately 9:20 pm.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased men. There were also several other people in the residence.

Both males are from Butte and both are 18 years old.

Both bodies have been transported to the Montana State Crime lab in Missoula for autopsy.

The names of the individuals are not being released at this time pending notification of relatives.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

“This is an unbelievably sad situation and our thoughts are with the families of both young men," said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

