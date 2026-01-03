Two Cascade County residents die from influenza as infections surge

GREAT FALLS — Two Cascade County residents under the age of 70 died from influenza in the final days of 2025, health officials announced Friday.

The deaths mark the latest fatalities in the Montana 2025-2026 respiratory illness season.

Cascade County has confirmed 393 influenza infections over the past 4 weeks, 38 of which required hospitalization.



The Cascade City-County Health Department is urging residents to wash hands or use hand sanitizer regularly and to stay home when sick to limit spread.

Health officials maintain immunization is the best form of protection against serious outcomes of respiratory illnesses, such as hospitalization or death due to infection.

Immunizations for flu and COVID-19 are available at the Cascade City-County Health Department by walk-in or appointment.

Immunization for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also available by appointment at the Cascade City-County Health Department.

During the 2024-2025 season, there were 235 confirmed RSV cases in Cascade County. Immunization is available while supplies remain for the following eligibility groups:



Adults age 60 and older

Women who are 32-26 weeks pregnant

Newborns and babies under 1 year of age and born during or entering their first RSV season

Children up to 24 months who remain at risk of severe RSV disease through their second RSV season

You can call the Cascade City-County Health Department at 406-454-6950 to schedule an appointment or for more information. Their office is located at 115 4th Street South in Great Falls.