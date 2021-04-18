Watch
Two dead in Gallatin County rollover crash

MHP reports no seatbelts worn, alcohol suspected
MTN News
Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 15:06:36-04

GALLATIN COUNTY — Montana Highway Patrol reports two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Amsterdam on Saturday night.

According to MHP, around 6:00 p.m., a 51-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both from Bozeman, were pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta at the intersection of Arnold Road and Schutter Road.

MHP says the driver of the vehicle was going westbound on Arnold Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left hand curve at the top of the hill and overcorrected.

The vehicle rolled several times on the dry, gravel road. At this point, MHP has not identified which of the victims was driving the vehicle.

According to MHP, neither the man or woman was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the incident.

No further details, including the identification of the people who died, were available. We will update you if we get more information.

