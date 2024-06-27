U.S. Department of Agriculture officials set to visit Helena

HELENA — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) officials will visit Helena on Friday to recognize Montana's commitment to feeding kids during the summer months.

The USDA's acting regional administrator and child nutrition director will visit Memorial Park from 11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. They will also visit the Lewis and Clark Library from 11:50 a.m. until 12:20 p.m.

Montana is one of 30 states participating in the USDA's recently announced SUN Programs to improve nutrition security during summer.

MTN News

According to the USDA, this includes SUN Bucks, a Summer Electronics Benefits Transfer program that gives "a grocery benefit of 120 dollars per eligible school-aged child."

Both Memorial Park and the library will provide free meals to kids for the SUN Meals-To-Go part of the program. You can find more information about the USDA's summer Nutrition Programs for Kids here.