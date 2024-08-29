U.S. Forest Service: Food left behind in Montana attracting wild animals

HELENA — What may start as a kind gesture could cause danger for others.

Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials are reminding people to use caution and properly store food while in the wilderness.

Forest officials stated in a recent social media post that they have had multiple instances of people leaving food behind near lookouts and old ranger stations.

MTN News

While they believe it comes with good intentions, possibly as a treat for the next visitors or forest service staff, other species have gotten to it first.

The post says that someone left behind fruit and nuts that became a snack for squirrels, and another visitor left a MoonPie at a lookout, which attracted a bear.

"We've heard a fed bear is a dead bear. If bears start to frequent human areas looking for those easy treats, eventually, action will be taken. It's usually lethal for the bear. It's also a good way to keep other folks safe. You might be thinking, 'I'm leaving the cabin. I'm leaving the campground. I'm not coming back here this year.' But it's that next group, and the one after that, is likely to face the consequences if a hungry bear shows up," said Matt Ferrell, a partnership coordinator for Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Service.

The U.S. Forest Service says the Helena-Lewis and Clark Forest has a food storage order enforced by law that visitors must follow. People can learn about order requirements for specific areas by contacting the USFS.