The U.S Forest Service just launched a brand-new free app, National Forests and Grasslands, to benefit the public all across the country.

The app gives access to 165,000 miles of trails and 30,000 recreation sites around the country, and 750 miles in the Helena Ranger District.

(WATCH: U.S.Forest Service launches new app helping people plan ahead)

Forest Service launches new app helping people plan ahead

“You can click on the different trail segments, and it will tell you what the average grade of that trail is, how long the segment is, and also some of the uses permitted on that trail,” said Helena - Lewis and Clark National Forest spokesperson Chiara Cipriano.

Evan Charney, MTN News A view of a tree looking up from the ground on Mount Helena

The app gives users the option to choose a recreation activity, from ATV to mountain biking, and shows which trails allow access. It also shows fishing areas, camping, and picnic sites.

One of the highlighted features lets users download trail maps ahead of time so they can be accessed even without internet or cell service, though the forest service still suggests bringing paper maps anyway.

“Everyone's worst fear is getting lost in the forest, and so this can be a nice backup,” Cipriano stated.

Other features the app includes are safety alerts, closures, and wildfire perimeters, with more in the works.

Evan Charney, MTN News A hiker walking on a trail around Helena

Hikers MTN spoke with in the area are looking forward to using the app.

“Oh yeah, I would use it, definitely,” exclaimed hiker Traci Kalien. “Especially for mountain biking, you know, some of the trails that I haven't been to, yeah, I would definitely use it for that.”

“I am so excited about it because I actually only do the same hikes when I'm by myself because I'm afraid of getting lost,” expressed hiker Maddi Petrosky. “I think it will be super useful.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Hikers downloading the new app

“I think I will download it,” stated hiker Christine Mitchell. “We do have a little GPS that we use now, but this one sounds more amazing, so I will definitely download it.”

They’re still working out some of the kinks and plan to add more helpful features in the near future. You can download the app on IOS and Android devices.

