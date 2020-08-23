Menu

Update issued on AMBER Alert involving abducted 6-month-old boy

AMBER Alert
Posted at 4:57 PM, Aug 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-24 09:15:26-04

An update has been issued on the AMBER Alert that was sent out late Saturday evening.

A 6-month-old baby boy, Lucas Warner, was abducted yesterday by his non-custodial father Andrew Warner and babysitter Hayli Emerson. They are possibly in a late 1990-2000's white Chevy extended cab pickup with an unknown license plate. The Dodge Dakota in the previous alert has been located.

Andrew is reportedly bipolar and off his medication. Lucas Warner was last seen in Columbia Falls on Saturday afternoon.

The first alert said Lucas is believed to be in danger as a court has ruled Andrew as an unfit parent.

Andrew, 20, is white, about 6-feet tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Emerson, 19, is white, 5-feet, 159 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Possible destinations include the Bob Marshall Wilderness, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming.

If you have any information, call the Flathead Sheriff at 406-758-5610.

