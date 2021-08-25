Uptown Butte Master Plan a step closer to final draft

BUTTE — Expanded sidewalks, gathering areas, and lit alleyways are all one step closer for Uptown Butte.

Those are just some of the ideas in the Uptown Master Plan and the committee putting together the plan is inching closer to finalizing it.

"I think it’ll be a great document for Uptown and really give us some vision and some actionable things we can actually get done," said Butte-Silver Bow Community development director Karen Byrnes.

The plan is a guide the city-county, businesses, and other organizations can look at and choose projects that can be added to help guide Uptown Butte’s urban revitalization.

Uptown Master Plan Committee

Joe Willauer, executive director for the Butte Local Development Corporation, said it’s an exciting time for Uptown Butte.

"There’s gonna be a list of realy goals and objectives that can be taken on over time." he said.

The final draft is projected to be released sometime in Mid-September.

Another idea you might see is a mural of a 62-foot elk that was paraded through Uptown during the Fourth of July.

Uptown Butte Master Plan

"One of the best assets our community has is Uptown. There’s a lot of great things in Butte and our region, but the built infrastructure, the unique history, the urban environment is second to none within our state," said Willauer.

Once the final draft is released, residents will get another chance to weigh in at a public meeting.