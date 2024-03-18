US Navy sailors get a lesson in making Butte's famous pasties

BUTTE — Crew members from the USS Montana have been making stops around Western Montana to meet locals and learn about the state's culture, including a stop in Butte to learn how to make a traditional pasty.

"Part of getting to know the community and bringing some of Montana, the culture of Montana back to the USS Montana is what allows us to come here and do things like this," says Jon Quimby, the commanding officer of the USS Montana.

Just before the US Navy’s nuclear-powered fast attack submarine was commissioned in June of 2022, Commander Quimby says sailors were treated to about 300 pasties made in Butte.

He says he appreciates the history of the meal and the parallel between the underground miners and his sailors working in tight quarters beneath the water’s surface.

"We’re not in a mine, obviously, but we have a small, enclosed space," says Quimby.

So the pasty seemed to be a perfect meal for the crew, and the USS Montana’s Culinary Specialist Chase Rosas was on hand to learn the intricacies of a traditional recipe.

"Like it’s nothing too crazy, too complicated, you know what I mean? It’s just more a little bit more time-consuming, but as far as the ingredients, we have all of the ingredients on the boat," says Rosas.

And that’s important when you have missions in dangerous places all over the world.

"We have missions all over the map. Anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, special operations, you name it, the Montana can do it," says Commander Quimby.

Joining Commander Quimby are Machinist Mate Nuclear Nathaniel Fisher who trains sailors and was selected as the 2023 Sailor of the Year for the USS Montana and Lieutenant Jacob Hodges who runs the navigation department and plans sea trials.

But the sailor taking the most notes during the visit to Butte is Rosas, the leading food service petty officer and watch captain.

A bio for Petty Officer Chase Rosas says he is known for providing 5-star quality meals to the crew, and after a morning with Butte’s Connie Powers who is sharing her 80-year-old family recipe, Chase now has another tool in his culinary arsenal.

"It’s been a great day and the crew has done a great job learning. Very efficient," says Connie Powers of Butte.