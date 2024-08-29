USPS considering slower mail delivery for rural areas, Montanans react

CHOTEAU — The US Postal Service (USPS) is considering changing some resources that would speed up delivery times for most of its customers.

But those faster deliveries would come at the expense of those who live in rural areas. The plan is part of a larger proposal that aims to save $3 billion dollars a year.

The USPS has been looking at ways to cut costs and is considering allowing slower service to rural areas, which can improve postal service finances.

But people who live outside of town would receive their mail later than usual.



“I do have grandchildren on the East Coast that I always send things priority mail to make sure it gets there in time. And I have been satisfied with the postal service that I've received in the past, Patsy Betcher told MTN.

I live in town. But I'm also dependent on mail-order drug pharmacies for my medication. And it can be a problem for those that live out of town if it's drastically reduced,” noted Sydney Rabare. “It's already been a problem for some of the closures of the smaller post offices.”

The USPS lost $6.5 billion in 2023, and the postal service faces an estimated $8 billion loss this year.

“The service has gone down, and it's really affected us even here in Choteau. Getting birthday cards, getting gifts and whatever several days late when it shouldn't have because you paid somebody, paid the extra fee to get it here overnight or whatever, and it didn't happen,” said Julie Brantley.

The USPS has implemented a new plan to funnel all letters and packages through a consolidated network of 60 regional distribution centers.

“So, I'm hoping there's a good reason if it does need to change. But, I'm hoping that the time change doesn't make it so that it's days longer than it is currently,” Betcher said.

The new plan may benefit those close to town, but rural Montana may have to revert back to snail mail.