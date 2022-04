Crews with the Montana Department of Transportation are hard at work clearing away snow on Beartooth Pass in preparation for its opening next month.

The agency posted a video on its Facebook page of a snow cat at Upper Quad pushing snow over the edge Tuesday. Watch it below:

Montana DOT snow plowing Beartooth Pass

Beartooth Pass is expected to open around Memorial Day weekend.

Visit the Montana Department of Transportation's YouTube channel for updates on the plowing.