Volunteers begin setting up stages for Montana Folk Festival in Butte

BUTTE — Before you get your groove on on the dance floor, somebody’s got to build the dance floor and the stages for the musicians for the Montana Folk Festival in Butte, and that’s why crews are getting an early start before the music starts.

“This is a dance floor, I love the dance floor, I loved to dance, I’m getting a little old now,” said volunteer Jim Keane.

Crews started setting up the dance pavilion the Saturday before the free, three-day music festival begins on July 11 in Uptown Butte.

Watch: Tradition in Action: Grandfather-Grandson Duo Helps Build Dance Floor for Folk Festival

Volunteers begin setting up stages for Butte's Folk Festival

“We’ve got six stages, so it takes a lot of work to get them set up, get the stages set up, the chairs, get the sound in, lighting and all that stuff to get it going,” said the festival's technical coordinator Bernie Shelton.

At 83, Keane is still eager to carry his weight to help out.

“C’mon, isn’t that what we do in Butte, John?” said Keane. I don’t mind doing it. I got my grandson here, Keltan, and so, when I’m done, maybe he’ll take over.

The 17-year-old said he likes volunteering with his grandfather.

John Emeigh/MTN News Crews set up the stage at the dance pavilion Monday, July 7th, for the Montana Folk Festival in Butte beginning on July 11, 2025.

“It’s kind of a tradition we have now, me and him always come up, set it. It’s a good bonding time, good experience,” said Keltan Keane.

This year’s event will feature 20 acts featuring a variety of music from around the world. Stages will be set up around Uptown, including the main stage at the Original Mine Yard.

The festival has been a major economic contributor to the city’s summer economy since it first started in Bute in 2008.

“It helps the town a ton, too, so, it’s good, it’s what Butte’s made on: People coming out to help Butte,” said Keltan Keane.

The free Montana Folk Festival runs from July 11 through July 13.