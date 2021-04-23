Volunteers needed for Butte park cleanup

BUTTE — The Mining City's Father Sheehan Park will be getting a much-needed makeover after 22 trees were removed from the popular park last fall.

The Butte Mutual aid network is teaming up with Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation to clean up the debris and garbage littering the park.

"I think we’re all a little happier when we get to be out and enjoy the sunshine so getting out and being able to clean up our parks and just make it a better more enjoyable space for all of us is a great way to serve the community," said Maryssa Fenwick, the Butte Mutual Aid Network Coordinator.

Father Sheehan Park is one of the popular parks in Butte. It has six softball fields and four tennis courts. It also has the Blacktail Creek Trail and Blacktail Creek running through.

"You know it’s good for the community to kinda get together and clean up a really important park kind of in the center of town and this park, in particular, we've had so many great projects the last year so I think it's a great time for the community to kind of see everything that we are doing and going to do," said Trevor Peterson, Butte-Silver Bow Arborist.

There were 22 Cottonwood trees originally planted in the park. These trees are known to live anywhere from 70 to 100 years.

Peterson said that the cottonwood trees were diseased and many at the end of their lifespan.

"Most of them were right over here along the creek, one of them was directly behind me you can kind of see the debris that was left behind," Peterson said.

Fifteen new trees will be planted in the next month, each a different species. There are only 40 species of trees that would do well in Butte and handle the harsh winters. Japanese tree lilac, maple trees, aspens, and apple trees are some of the new species being planted.

Fenwick and Peterson will be helping with the clean-up to learn more about the parks alongside community members.

"I’m hoping for nice weather and actually Slainte pub in uptown Butte has sponsored us so afterward every adult over the age of 21 can stop by for a drink and enjoy an Arbor Day special cocktail," said Fenwick.

There will be rakes, shovels, and gloves provided, but if you have some at home feel free to bring them.

There is also a coloring contest for all ages.

You can find the coloring page on Butte-Silver Bow Park and Recreation's Facebook page, at 5518 designs, or on Butte Mutual Aid Network's Facebook page.