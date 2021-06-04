Volunteers needed to care for horses housed at Helena fairgrounds

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County is looking for volunteers to help care for dozens of horses seized during an animal neglect investigation.

Volunteers are needed to help receive donated hay on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between 8 a.m. and noon, and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The county is also looking for volunteers daily at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to help feed and water the horses.

The county will provide an air-conditioned trailer, water, cover from the sun and guidance, and support from the Sheriff's Office and DES staff.

Click here if you are interested in signing up to help out.

Anyone interested in helping provide hay or donations of money to purchase hay are asked to call LCSO at (406) 447-8204.

