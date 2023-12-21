When are the winning tickets drawn for Montana Millionaire?

GREAT FALLS — Most people will still be basking in the glow of opening presents and spending time with loved ones on Christmas on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 — but many will also be hoping for one more really big present.

Tuesday is when the Montana Lottery will announce the three grand prize winners in its annual Montana Millionaire raffle.

There will be three numbers drawn from the nearly 380,000 eligible tickets that were bought on November 1 — and each of the three will be worth $1 million (pre-tax).

In addition to the three grand prizes, the Montana Millionaire has also yielded winners of smaller amounts.

There were a total of 4,100 “instant win” tickets worth either $100 or $500 each.

There were also two "early bird" drawings.

The first was worth $25,000 and was announced on November 24. It was ticket #172886 and was sold at the Albertsons store on Grand Avenue in Billings.

The second one was worth $100,000 and was announced on December 15. It was ticket #274028 and it was sold at the Albertsons store on Third Street NW in Great Falls.

Bee sure to have your ticket (or tickets) handy on December 26, when the three $1 million tickets are drawn.

Previous $1 million winners include three from Butte, two from Great Falls, four from Billings, two from Columbia Falls, and one each from Winnett, East Helena, and Laurel.

The Montana Lottery has provided responses to several frequently asked questions:

Why don’t you limit Montana Millionaire to Montana residents only?

The Montana Lottery is available to everyone of legal age, whether resident or visitor. Limiting the sale of a product to some people while excluding others is discrimination. It would also be contrary to our mission and place an undue burden on our retailers.



Why don’t you limit the number of Montana Millionaire tickets someone can buy?

The mission of the Montana Lottery is to maximize revenue for the State of Montana. Our proceeds fund Montana’s STEM/Healthcare Scholarship Program and contribute to the General Fund. To limit sales of our products would be contrary to our mission and result in less positive impact for the residents of Montana.



Why don’t you offer Montana Millionaire or another raffle game more than once per year?

The Montana Lottery has a large selection of games available every day of the year. We believe Montana Millionaire is special and successful because it’s exclusive. While it is not impossible that we may introduce other raffle games in the future, currently we have made this strategic business decision based on detailed market research and analysis.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.