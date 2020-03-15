Whitefish Resort Mountain to close for remainder of season

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Mountain Resort announced over the weekend that because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak they have decided to close for the rest of the season.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have reached this decision however, we feel at this time this is the best thing to do for the health of our employees, guests, and our community,” Whitefish Mountain Resort CEO Dan Graves said.

“We sincerely apologize to our guests currently at Whitefish Mountain Resort and those who have planned trips here this March and April. It is particularly upsetting because we are all skiers and understand how important this recreation is to our mental health.”

In addition to on-mountain operations, all restaurants, rental and retail shops will be closed. All events planned for the remainder of the season have been canceled. Whitefish Mountain Resort’s lodging department will be contacting all current guests and existing reservations to work with them to make alternate travel agreements.

Guests that have purchased advanced tickets online are asked to email info@skiwhtiefish.com

Big Sky Resort also announced on Sunday that it is suspending operations.