Whole Foods announces Bozeman location opening date

BOZEMAN - Montana's first Whole Foods located in Bozeman is set to open its store on Feb. 1, 2023, store officials tell MTN News.

The store is set to open at 9 a.m. with grand opening festivities beginning at 7 a.m.

The first 250 customers will get a scratch and win gift cards.

The store is located on the south side of the Gallatin Valley Mall and is part of the first phase of the Mall's redevelopment project.

Construction on the store began in late 2020.

The store will host Bozeman's Treeline Coffee with a coffee bar located at the store.

The store's hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.