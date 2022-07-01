Wild black bear euthanized after entering ZooMontana

BILLINGS - Montana wildlife officials euthanized a black bear Friday that had been wandering in and around ZooMontana over the past few weeks.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) spokesman Bob Gibson said the three-year-old male bear had become used to people and was wandering around in the middle of the day.

The bear had been seen in the area of staff and visitors, according to Gibson.

A wildlife manager and game warden jumped into the zoo when they arrived Friday and had to kill it because it had become too comfortable around humans, Gibson said.