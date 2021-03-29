Wilmot Collins seeking re-election as Helena's mayor

HELENA — Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins has officially announced his intentions to run for re-election.

“I want to continue to improve our wonderful home, and make it a better place to live, work, and raise our families – which is why today, I’m extremely honored and humbled to ask for your vote to serve Helena as Mayor again,” Collins said Monday in a statement.

Collins beat out four-time incumbent Jim Smith for the position in 2017 and campaigned on increasing funding for the providers of essential services, providing a way out for those experiencing homelessness in Helena and increase housing affordability.

The Navy veteran has spent more than two decades living in Helena after seeking refuge and citizenship in the United States due to the brutal civil war in his birth country of Liberia.

In the announcement for re-election, Collins touted several efforts the City of Helena has taken under his leadership such as improving snow removal in the city.

“On one of my first days on the job I hopped in a snowplow and was humbled to learn the struggles faced by our hardworking municipal workers in tackling this problem. I am proud to say we’ve rededicated ourselves to making our fine city accessible and open in the winter, safe for all to pass through and get to work,” Collins stated.

He also noted the city’s COVID-19 response, revitalizing tourism efforts and taking proactive steps to move Helena to solely using clean energy by 2030 as achievements under his tenure.

“I am proud of what we have done together here in Helena, we have tackled the big issues as a city, uniting to do our part to fight climate change and bring renewable energy to our fellow citizens,” Collins statement read.

Recently, Collins sought to become the Democratic nominee in Montana’s 2020 U.S. Senate race against Steve Daines. Collins dropped out from that race following the announcement that former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock would also seek the nomination.

