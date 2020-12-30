Winning Montana Millionaire ticket sold in Butte

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Lottery drew the winning numbers for Montana Millionaire on Tuesday morning.
The $1 million grand prize-winning ticket number is: 125813. Other large prizes include:
- One $250,000 winning ticket: 170484.
- Three $100,000 winning tickets: 150468, 145784, and 066090.
- Four $10,000 winning tickets: 064727, 016258, 098731, and 155022.
On Wednesday, the Montana Lottery released the following information showing where each of the winning tickets was sold.
- $1,000,000: 125813 - Town Pump of Butte #8 - Butte
- $250,000: 170484 - Smith's #168 Fuel Center - Columbia Falls
- $100,000: 150468 - Cenex Zip Trip #54 - Billings
- $100,000: 145784 - Reese & Ray's IGA Plus - Laurel
- $100,000: 066090 - Town Pump #1 - Billings
- $10,000: 064727 - Town Pump Butte #4 - Butte
- $10,000: 016258 - Super 1 Foods - Columbia Falls
- $10,000: 098731 - Stadium Club - Billings
- $10,000: 155022 - White Oak Super Stop - Kalispell
Unlike a lottery game, Montana Millionaire is a raffle, meaning all of the prize money will be paid out.
There are four $10,000 prizes, three $100,000 prizes, one $250,000 prize, and one $1 million prize.
Two early bird drawings were also held; one on Nov. 27 for $25,000, and one on Dec. 11 for $15,000.
The $25,000 early bird winning ticket was 011094 and was sold at a Town Pump in Billings.
The $15,000 early bird winning ticket was 147582 and it was sold at the Cenex Zip Trip in Hungry Horse.
Previous winners of Montana Millionaire are:
- 2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls
- 2018: Richard Mai, Billings
- 2017: Amy Lambert, Butte
- 2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls
- 2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett
- 2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena
- 2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls
- 2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel
- 2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings
- 2010: William Morse, Billings
- 2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls
- 2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte
- 2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings
