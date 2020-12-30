Winning Montana Millionaire ticket sold in Butte

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Lottery drew the winning numbers for Montana Millionaire on Tuesday morning.

The $1 million grand prize-winning ticket number is: 125813. Other large prizes include:

One $250,000 winning ticket: 170484.

Three $100,000 winning tickets: 150468 , 145784, and 066090 .

Four $10,000 winning tickets: 064727, 016258, 098731, and 155022.

On Wednesday, the Montana Lottery released the following information showing where each of the winning tickets was sold.

$1,000,000: 125813 - Town Pump of Butte #8 - Butte

$250,000: 170484 - Smith's #168 Fuel Center - Columbia Falls

$100,000: 150468 - Cenex Zip Trip #54 - Billings

$100,000: 145784 - Reese & Ray's IGA Plus - Laurel

$100,000: 066090 - Town Pump #1 - Billings

$10,000: 064727 - Town Pump Butte #4 - Butte

$10,000: 016258 - Super 1 Foods - Columbia Falls

$10,000: 098731 - Stadium Club - Billings

$10,000: 155022 - White Oak Super Stop - Kalispell

Unlike a lottery game, Montana Millionaire is a raffle, meaning all of the prize money will be paid out.

Two early bird drawings were also held; one on Nov. 27 for $25,000, and one on Dec. 11 for $15,000.

The $25,000 early bird winning ticket was 011094 and was sold at a Town Pump in Billings.

The $15,000 early bird winning ticket was 147582 and it was sold at the Cenex Zip Trip in Hungry Horse.

Previous winners of Montana Millionaire are:

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings