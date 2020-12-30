Menu

Winning Montana Millionaire ticket sold in Butte

On Wednesday, the Montana Lottery released the following information showing where each of the winning tickets was sold.
Jennifer McKee, Montana Lottery spokeswoman
Montana Millionaire winning ticket numbers for 2020
Posted at 9:55 AM, Dec 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-30 16:58:25-05

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Lottery drew the winning numbers for Montana Millionaire on Tuesday morning.

The $1 million grand prize-winning ticket number is: 125813. Other large prizes include:

  • One $250,000 winning ticket: 170484.
  • Three $100,000 winning tickets: 150468, 145784, and 066090.
  • Four $10,000 winning tickets: 064727, 016258, 098731, and 155022.

  • $1,000,000: 125813 - Town Pump of Butte #8 - Butte
  • $250,000: 170484 - Smith's #168 Fuel Center - Columbia Falls
  • $100,000: 150468 - Cenex Zip Trip #54 - Billings
  • $100,000: 145784 - Reese & Ray's IGA Plus - Laurel
  • $100,000: 066090 - Town Pump #1 - Billings
  • $10,000: 064727 - Town Pump Butte #4 - Butte
  • $10,000: 016258 - Super 1 Foods - Columbia Falls
  • $10,000: 098731 - Stadium Club - Billings
  • $10,000: 155022 - White Oak Super Stop - Kalispell

Unlike a lottery game, Montana Millionaire is a raffle, meaning all of the prize money will be paid out.

There are four $10,000 prizes, three $100,000 prizes, one $250,000 prize, and one $1 million prize.

Two early bird drawings were also held; one on Nov. 27 for $25,000, and one on Dec. 11 for $15,000.

The $25,000 early bird winning ticket was 011094 and was sold at a Town Pump in Billings.

The $15,000 early bird winning ticket was 147582 and it was sold at the Cenex Zip Trip in Hungry Horse.

Previous winners of Montana Millionaire are:

  • 2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls
  • 2018: Richard Mai, Billings
  • 2017: Amy Lambert, Butte
  • 2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls
  • 2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett
  • 2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena
  • 2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls
  • 2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel
  • 2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings
  • 2010: William Morse, Billings
  • 2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls
  • 2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte
  • 2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Click here to visit the Montana Millionaire website.

