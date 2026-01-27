Winter safety crucial as mountain conditions remain harsh despite mild valley weather

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — While most valleys have seen very little snow this winter, mountain elevations remain dangerous for outdoor enthusiasts who venture unprepared into harsh winter conditions.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 3 Game Warden Sgt. Matt Wemple emphasizes that proper preparation can mean the difference between a successful outing and a life-threatening emergency.

"I recommend folks have an insulated water container, because that water will ice up and freeze in most of the water bottles people carry around," Wemple said. "And just being able to keep yourself comfortable and keep yourself from panicking if you've got those basic necessities of life, you can avoid panicking, you can focus on what you need to do to get yourself out of a situation, whether it's being stuck or whatever."

Communication becomes critical when temperatures drop and time is of the essence. While modern communication devices can help summon rescue teams, outdoor enthusiasts must be prepared to survive until help arrives by staying warm, hydrated, and fed.

The key to survival lies in staying calm and planning ahead, according to Wemple.

"One old tried and true technique is let people know where you're going, when you think you'll be back, because even if you've got all the technology and all of the communications equipment to keep yourself safe, you can't control what might happen," Wemple said. "You might slip on the ice and hit your head, who knows. It's those simple things that get ya if you're not prepared for them."

Essential winter preparation includes packing food, warmth supplies, and water designed to function in freezing temperatures. All equipment should be tested to ensure it works properly in cold conditions before heading into the mountains.

The contrast between valley and mountain conditions serves as a crucial reminder that what appears mild at lower elevations can be deadly at higher altitudes. Temperatures will be significantly colder in the mountains, requiring preparation before leaving home.

