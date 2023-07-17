Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Blaine County

GREAT FALLS - A woman died after being hit by a vehicle in Blaine County on Monday, July 17, 2023.

It happened near mile marker 443 just after 2 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was trying to flag down a vehicle after her truck broke down.

The 24-year-old male driver of a Jeep Liberty was westbound on U.S. Highway 2 and did not see the woman and hit her.

The 59-year-old woman, who the MHP says was from East Helena, was taken to a medical facility in Fort Belknap, where she died due to her injuries.

Her name has not yet been released.

There is no word at this point on whether the driver of the Jeep will be charged or cited.

At this point, there are no indications that the driver was impaired and/or speeding.

We will update you if we get more information.