Woman dies in a two-vehicle crash in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol reports that a 56-year-old woman from Belt died in the crash on Thursday morning.

The MHP report says the collision involved two vehicles — one driven by the woman who died, and the other driven by a 57-year-old man from Neihart.

Conditions were foggy and visibility was poor at the time of the crash.

According to the MHP, the man was driving west on US Highway 89, and the woman's vehicle was stopped at a stop sign on State Highway 331, preparing to cross the highway onto Tiger Butte Road.

Because of the poor visibility, the two drivers were unable to see each other, and the man was unable to stop his vehicle in time once the woman's vehicle began crossing the highway.

The woman died at the scene. Her name has not yet been released. She was wearing her seatbelt, according to the MHP.

The man was not seriously injured; he, too, was wearing his seatbelt.

The MHP says that speed and/or impaired driving were not factors in the crash.