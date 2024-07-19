Woman dies in Golden Valley County crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman died several days after a one-vehicle crash in Golden Valley County.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on July 7, 2024, near mile marker 142 of US Highway 12, several miles west of Lavina.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 41-year old woman from Harlowton was heading west and for some reason went off the road along a curve.

The Chevy Cruze went down an embankment and crashed into the side of a culvert.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP. She was taken to St. Vincent hospital in Billings, where she later died due to her injuries.

The name of the woman has been released.

The MHP says that alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

