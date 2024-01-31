Woman dies several days after a crash in Chouteau County

GREAT FALLS — A woman from Chester has died following a two-vehicle crash that happened in Chouteau County on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The woman died from her injuries on Tuesday, January 30.

The crash happened near the community of Carter between Great Falls and Fort Benton at about 9:45 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the following vehicles and people were involved:

Vehicle 1 - Oldsmobile:



A 53-year-old woman (driver) from Dodson who was wearing a seatbelt; she taken to Benefis hospital in Great Falls for her injuries.

A 29-year-old woman from Chester who was not wearing a seatbelt; she was taken to Benefis and died from her injuries on January 30. Her name has not been released at this point.

A 24-year-old woman from Fort Benton who was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Benefis for her injuries.

A 1-year-old boy in the car who was not injured.

Vehicle 2 - Peterbilt semi-truck w/trailer: A 62-year-old man from Brady was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The MHP crash report states that the Oldsmobile was southbound on US Highway 87, as was the semi-truck. The semi was preparing to turn right onto Buck Bridge Road. There was a stationary vehicle at the stop sign of Buck Bridge Road preparing to turn onto US 87.

Due to this, the semi-truck entered the left-turn lane to begin a wide right-turn to avoid contact with the stationary vehicle. The driver of the Oldsmobile did not notice the semi preparing to turn, and when she finally realized it, she tried to take evasive action but collided with the rear of the semi's trailer.

The MHP says that speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in the crash and that the road was dry at the time.