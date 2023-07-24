Woman identified in bear mauling death near West Yellowstone

Authorities have released the name of the woman who was found dead on the Buttermilk Creek trail near West Yellowstone on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Amie Adamson of Derby, Kansas.

In the morning hours of Saturday, the Gallatin County Coroner's Office, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, USDA Forest Service, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a fatal bear mauling on the Buttermilk Creek trail.

Officials say at the time of her death, Amie was hiking or running on the trail which she would often do early in the morning.

Following an investigation, officials say the bear attack did not appear to be predatory. Amie's cause of death was determined to be exsanguination due to an accidental bear mauling.

Sheriff Springer wishes to express condolences to the family and friends of Amie Adamson.