Woman killed in one-vehicle crash in Ballantine

BILLINGS - A 32-year-old woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Ballantine Wednesday night, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The woman was heading north on South 16th Road near the I-94 exit at 9:13 p.m. when she ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree near the intersection of Canal Project Access Road, according to a report from Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua French.

The woman, who was the only occupant and not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from her Jeep Cherokee and suffered serious injuries, according to French. She was taken to a Billings hospital, where she was pronounced dead early Thursday morning.

Alcohol and speed were suspected factors in the crash, according to French's report.