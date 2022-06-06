Woman missing, 3 people rescued after raft overturns on Stillwater River

BILLINGS — The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office says four people - three adults and one child - were aboard a raft that overturned and wrapped around a bridge pier on the Stillwater River on Sunday.

It happened at an area known as the Beartooth Drop, a wide ledge spanning nearly the expanse of the Stillwater River below the Swinging Bridge Fishing Access Site, upstream of the confluence of the Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers.

A woman in her 40s is still missing in the river, though search and rescue operations were suspended at nightfall and will resume on Monday.

Undersheriff Randy Smith says the call of the overturned raft came in at 1:11 p.m. on Sunday and rescuers were able to pull two adults and a child to safety from the raft. None of them were injured.

Smith says the woman currently missing in the river was not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) at the time of the incident.

Smith says all four of the people were from the area; their identities are not being released.

Several agencies are assisting in the search and boaters and recreators are asked to stay off those sections of the rivers.

