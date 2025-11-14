Women's recovery home opens in Helena

HELENA — A substance abuse recovery home was open to the public to showcase the work Boyd Andrew is doing in Helena.

The recovery home is exclusively for women, as the need was seen community-wide.

“Substance abuse has really grown here, and so just to have anything more that is recovery-oriented and recovery related and to help women with that is a big step,” Mikayla Kapphan, the program coordinator for Our Place, said.

Boyd Andrew Community Services saw the need for a women’s home. Now they are filling the gaps of what was not already provided to women in Helena recovering from addiction.

Amy Tenney, the CEO of Boyd Andrew, said, “We are absolutely proud of this home, being able to give people a nice homey, safe, clean place to reside as opposed to just another stomping ground.”

The story of the nonprofit started when Boyd Andrew turned his own home into a halfway house.

The Boyd Andrew house has space for seven women to recover from substance abuse.

Now, the renovated house can support up to seven women, giving them a safe place to recover and helping them find jobs and educational opportunities.

For years, the program only served men, but this August, they opened the home to women after seeing how much it was needed in Helena.

“So there seemed to be a real need for adult women who are not currently in custody of their children to have a safe place to go while they are working on their behavioral health,” Tenney said.

Residents of the home must be referred by addiction counselors, parole officers, or through a self-referral application.