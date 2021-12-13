Wreaths Across America ceremony held at State Capitol

HELENA — A few dozen people gathered in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday to honor and remember those who have served.

Wreaths Across America is a nationwide and worldwide event that honors service members and remembers those who died for the United States. All 50 states and a few other countries participate in this event.

While Dec. 18 is traditionally when wreaths are placed upon the graves of fallen service members, the Monday prior to that is when wreath hanging ceremonies in state capitol buildings are held throughout the country.

The event held at the Capitol was organized by the Daughters of the Revolution, Oro Fino chapter’s, Jane Hamman who has been heading up the event for the past 10 years and has no plan to give up that responsibility.

Hamman says that the wreath symbolizes life eternal and allows us to take a moment to remember those who have sacrificed so much. “The wreath is a living, breathing symbol of life eternal and it gives us an opportunity to remember all of those who have sacrificed."

On Saturday, December 18 at 10:00 am, Wreaths Across America will be at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18. Click here for information about how to volunteer.