'Yellowstone' filming in Helena Aug. 24, extras sought

HELENA - The TV series “Yellowstone” is holding a virtual casting call for a scene to be filmed in Helena.

The casting is open to those over the age of 18 with the scene being planned to shoot on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Casting Directors say they are looking for adults to portray upscale ladies and gentlemen in business suits and business dresses.

Those who are selected to work on the project will be paid extras. Extras will receive $130 day for 12 hours plus $40 gas bump.

The release says strict COVID-19 protocols are in place for all filming activities and that extras will be required to abide by stringent health & safety practices, including no-cost COVID-19 testing.

Those interested should submit their information to YELLOWSTONEEXTRASMONTANA@GMAIL.COM with “Zebra Biz” in the subject line. The subject line is important so casting can sort applicants by location.

Casting directors are requesting a current individual photo, preferably the two best photos. No family photos. People should include their height, weight, clothing sizes, the best phone number to be reached, and the city and state of residence.

People can follow the Yellowstone Extras Casting page for more information about this and other upcoming shoots.

“Yellowstone” is currently filming its fifth season with multiple shoots that have taken place in Western Montana this summer including Missoula, Darby and Hamilton. The show — staring Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham — chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.