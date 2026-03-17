Yellowstone National Park notches second-highest visitation year on record

Yellowstone National Park welcomed its second-highest number of visitors on record during 2025, according to a National Park Service press release on Tuesday.

The park saw 4,762,988 visitors pass through its entrance stations, up nearly a half percent over 2024, and less than 100,000 visitors shy of the record-breaking 2021 season, the Daily Montanan reports.

The near-record visitation came despite a 43-day partial government shutdown that saw ripple effects throughout the country, but were on display at National Park Service locations, which were open to the public but saw limited staffing.

Of the more than 4.7 million visitors, Yellowstone saw 1.2 million overnight stays and accumulated an estimated 86.9 million visitor hours spent within the park boundary.