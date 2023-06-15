Watch Now
Yellowstone National Park releases May 2023 visitation stats

Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 15, 2023
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park reportedly hosted 454,929 recreational visits during the month of May 2023, a 13% decrease from May 2022.

May 2022 was YNP’s busiest May on record.

Below is the year-to-date trend for recreational visits through May over the last several years:

  • 2023 – 645,646
  • 2022 – 733,471
  • 2021 – 649,153
  • 2020 – 145,849 (The park was closed May 1 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1.)
  • 2019 – 576,776
  • 2018 – 570,824

Summer is the park's busiest season. People who have an upcoming trip to Yellowstone Nationa Park are encouraged to plan ahead.

For more information on visitation, visit https://irma.nps.gov/Stats/.

