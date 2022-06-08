YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park saw visits over the 2022 Memorial Day weekend decrease more than 30% compared to last year’s totals, park officials reported on Wednesday.

According to a park news release, parkwide vehicle entries from Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30 were down 34% overall from the 2021 holiday weekend total.

There were 7,386 total vehicle entries on Friday, May 27, 2022, down 22% from 9,469 on May 28, 2021. On Saturday, May 28, 7,805 vehicle entries were reported parkwide, down 31% from 11,385 in 2021. Sunday saw 7,773 vehicle entries, down 35% from 12,040 in 2021.

The steepest one-day decrease from last year was on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. There were 5,608 vehicle entries through all park entrances, down from 10,522 on Memorial Day 2021, a decrease of 47%.

Park officials say summer is its busiest season, with millions of people visiting the park in June, July, and August. Park officials recommend watching this video when planning a trip to the park, along with reviewing top things to know when visiting Yellowstone.