Young woman dies in Chouteau County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 21-year old woman from Box Elder died in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

The crash was reported at 8:25 a.m. near Duck Creek Road and Foothill Road in Chouteau County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was eastbound on Duck Creek Road and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.

The MHP says the vehicle "vaulted," causing it to hit the ground front-end first and then roll end-over-end.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

According to the MHP, speed was likely a factor in the crash; alcohol and/or drugs were not factors.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.