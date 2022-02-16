Interior IG report says Zinke ‘misused’ position in Whitefish development

HELENA — Former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke “misused his federal position” and violated ethical obligations when he involved himself and Interior staff with a Whitefish land development while he was Interior secretary, an Interior Department inspector general report said Wednesday.

But the report said it did not find that Zinke took part in any “official matters” related to the land development project or violated any related conflict-of-interest laws while he was secretary.

The U.S. Justice Department also declined last year to prosecute Zinke for any violations related to the report, but the Inspector General’s Office said it is referring its report to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland for “any action deemed appropriate.”

Zinke, who resigned as Interior secretary under then-President Trump in early 2019, is currently running for Congress in Montana’s new western congressional district – one of four Republicans in the 2022 race. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday morning.

The report focused on actions by Zinke and his wife, Lola, in developing the Great Northern Veterans Peace Park in Whitefish, including a sledding hill. A portion of land donated to the park by Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railway also was used by the chair of oil-services giant Halliburton for the development of private businesses.

The report said Zinke continued to be involved in Great Northern Veterans Peace Park Foundation matters while he was Interior secretary, even though he said he would not, and that he “repeatedly communicated with the developers” of the private businesses, which included a proposed hotel, microbrewery and restaurant.

It also said he had committed not to provide any services to the foundation, after becoming Interior secretary, and that he directed subordinates to help him with “matters related to the (private) project.”

