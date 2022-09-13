Jordan Hess voted to be next Missoula Mayor

MISSOULA — After hours of voting the Missoula City council has voted Jordan Hess to be the next Mayor of Missoula.

This vote comes after the late mayor John Engen died of pancreatic cancer last month.

Jordan Hess worked alongside the late Mayor John Engen on a number of city initiates, including its acquisition of Mountain Water, its new housing policy and its goals around climate change, said he would continue those goals and work to grow them.

Of the 18 applicants who met the filing deadline and job requirements, only six were nominated by a council member to move on to interviews.

Interviews were conducted last Wednesday by the Montana League of Women Voters.

Jacob Elder, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice, Teigen Avery, Mike Nugent, and Patrick Weasel Head were selected as the final candidates. after hours of public comment and voting Jordan Hess was voted to be the next Mayor of Missoula.