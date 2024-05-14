Missoula County addresses error on June 4 Montana primary ballots

MISSOULA — A voter noticed an error on their ballot on Monday that was later reported to the Missoula County Elections Center.

Missoula County officials report around 17,000 ballots will have an uncontested race on their ballot they are not eligible to vote in.

The race for Montana Public Service Commission District 4 was mistakenly put on the ballot for voters in District 5.

Following last year's redistricting process, these voters are now in PSC District 5, which is not up for election this year.

Although the error will not impact the outcome of the race, Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman wanted to disclose this information to the public to ensure voter integrity.

“We're all humans, I own this mistake as we went through ballot proofing I can take that final signature for this and this is how we show that we care about these elections we take this as seriously as anybody else,” Seaman said.

“We're all human and so mistakes may happen but making sure that you hear about it from our office is a critical part of election integrity," Seaman continued.

Any votes cast for the uncontested PSC District 4 Race from a District 5 ballot will not count.

Residents are invited to see how voting machines work at the Missoula County Elections Center on Tuesday, May 28 at 9:45 a.m.