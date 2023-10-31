Missoula County Elections Office: 28% of ballot return one week before Election Day

MISSOULA — Elections officials report that 28% of eligible voters have returned their ballots one week ahead of the November 7, 2023, municipal election.

Missoula County Elections Office encourages voters to vote and drop off their ballots as soon as possible.

Now that the election is one week away, voters should drop off their ballot at the Election Center on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Residents can drop off their ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day at the following locations:



Elections Center (140 N. Russell Street)

Missoula Public Library (455 E. Main Street)

Hellgate Elementary School (2385 Flynn Lane)

Former Cold Springs School (2625 Briggs Street)

C.S. Porter Middle School (2510 W Central Avenue)

Missoula Fairgrounds drive-thru near the YMCA

DeSmet School (6355 Padre Lane)

This election is a mail-only election, and polling places will not be open. Additionally, state law does not allow for after-hours or unmanned ballot drop boxes to be available for this election.

Elections officials note that residents who need to register to vote or make changes to their registration — such as updating their address — must now do so in person at the Missoula County Elections Center.

Late, or in-person, voter registration is available at the Elections Center now until 12 p.m. Monday, November 6. By law, the Elections Office does not issue ballots between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. the day before any election.

Same-day voter registration begins at 7 a.m. on Election Day. All voters in line by 8 p.m. will be served.

Residents are encouraged to use https://prodvoterportal.mt.gov/WhereToVote.aspx to check their registration status and track their ballot.

