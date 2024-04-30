Missoula County school elections are one week away

MISSOULA — There is one more week until the Missoula County school elections and there is still time to get your ballots in.

With many schools in Missoula County asking for levies — along with a number of trustee races in this year’s election — there is a lot on the line for public schools.

Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman says only around 24% of registered voters in Missoula County have dropped off their ballots. So, it’s better to drop them off sooner than later.

“We have a lot of voters out there that still have ballots outstanding we want you to make an informed decision but we want to make sure your vote counts, Seaman said.

“It must be in our hand by 8:00 p.m. Postmarks don’t apply. So if you still have your ballot...make sure you find a drop-off location that works," Seaman continued. "...You can drop it off at one of those locations, or here [at the Missoula County Elections Office] if you have an issue — like you forgot to sign. We’re going to be able to reach out to you earlier so the sooner you turn it in after making an informed decision the better it is for you and the better it is for our team."

Seaman also mentioned if you have not registered to vote there is still time to do so up to election day but it may take longer than usual to complete the process.

“From the June 4 primary election 29 days is the school election so you’re going to be late registering for both the school election and the primary election,” Seaman said.

“In late registration, we’ll update your information and then you’ll get a ballot for both the school and the primary election and with our voter database it’s taking a little bit of time to load pages so we just ask for a little bit of patience as we update your information.”

The mail-only election takes place on May 7, 2024, and polling places will not be open on Election Day.

The ballot drop-off locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, and a full list is available at missoula.co/currentelection and is also printed on the absentee ballot instructions.

Election officials note that under Montana law, unmanned ballot drop-boxes are prohibited during mail-only elections.

The following drop off locations will be open only on May 7 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.



Bonner Elementary School, 9045 Hwy 200 E

Clinton Elementary School, 20397 E Mullan Rd

Desmet School, 6355 Padre Ln

Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St

Hellgate Elementary School, 2385 Flynn Ln

Lolo Elementary School, 11395 Hwy 93 N

Potomac Elementary School, 29827 Potomac Rd

Swan Valley Elementary School, 6423 MT Hwy 83

Target Range Elementary School, 4095 South Ave W

Drive-thru Ballot Drop-Off, Off Russell St, Between Fairgrounds and YMCA

Elections Center, 140 N Russell St